Georgia officials confirm 7-year-old boy's death from COVID-19

The boy lived in Chatham County and was listed as having no chronic conditions.

ATLANTA — State officials confirmed Thursday the death of a 7-year-old boy in Chatham County due to COVID-19.

The only information about the boy released by the state was in its COVID-19 deaths data. That data showed that he was a Black child with no chronic conditions.

"Yes, unfortunately it is true. It is included in the deaths listed by county on the website. That’s all the information we can provide due to HIPAA and concerns about confidentiality," Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said in an email to 11Alive.

The boy becomes Georgia's youngest death and the first small child. Previously, a 17-year-old in Fulton County was the state's only death of a minor. That teenager was listed as having chronic conditions.

Deaths in young children due to the coronavirus have so far been rare, with provisional CDC data showing roughly 45 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in children under the age of 15 nationally.

Confirmation of the Chatham County boy's death comes as Georgia surpassed on Thursday 4,000 total deaths over the course of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.