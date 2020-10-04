AUSTIN, Texas — Many shoppers have complained about the difficulty in finding fresh produce during this pandemic.

"I have been putting in my order to the local grocery stores and I have been having such trouble," said shopper Gorczyca Blaydon." The produce never gets filled and if it does it is old."

Gorczyca Blaydon feeds a house full of vegetarians, so after weeks of not finding produce in stores, she said their diet took a turn.

"We weren't eating a balanced diet and to get frozen food, that was hard to find," said Blaydon.

After doing some research, Blaydon found Hardie's Fresh Foods. The wholesale food distributor typically sells produce and other foods to businesses like restaurants and hotels but had to find another way to sell its produce after 80% of its clients closed down to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: LIST: Austin restaurants selling grocery items

So, Hardie's Fresh Foods started pop-up markets where people can drive up, order and the workers will place the box of produce into your vehicle.

"The boxes are $20 but they carry 20 to 22 pounds worth of mixed produce," said manager Jack Shelton. "You get vegetables, fruits, lemon, potatoes radishes and just a good mix of fruits and vegetables."

If you are looking for something specific, you can order online at HardiesDirect.com, where you will find eggs, meats and even spices to make a gourmet meal.

"Hardie's Direct is pretty much a virtual grocery store online and they are able to order that product and come to the warehouse the next day and pick it up," said Shelton

Blaydon said she will use Hardie's again.

“The quality I would say is superior and restaurant quality," said Blaydon. "I already told friends and family and they are happy about the quality of produce."

Here are some other places you can get fresh produce from:

WATCH: Shopping farm fresh during the coronavirus pandemic

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin Lowe's employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus layoffs in the Austin area: What to know if you lost your job

New coronavirus test in Austin gives results in 10 minutes, allows doctors to test more patients

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county