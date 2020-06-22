Austin grocery store has required face masks since March

"You know, really, the inconvenience of wearing a mask is nothing compared to even saving one life," Fresh Plus Grocery's director said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin businesses are drawing a line in the sand for customers who don't want to wear masks.

John Robertson, the director of Austin's Fresh Plus Grocery, told KVUE if customers don't wear a mask, then they're not welcome to shop there.

Store employees will offer masks to customers who don't have them at all four stores in the Austin area. Fresh Plus Grocery has required face coverings since March – before Austin-Travis County's order went into effect.

Roberston told KVUE that the safety of their frontline workers and customers is their top priority.

"You know, really, the inconvenience of wearing a mask is nothing compared to even saving one life," he said.

H-E-B stores in Travis and Hays counties are also requiring face masks starting June 22. An H-E-B spokesperson told KVUE customers without face masks will be educated on the policy and handed a mask to wear in the store.