coronavirus

Fraud Warning | Department of Justice warning consumers of fraudulent PPE

As demand for PPE increases, scammers may advertise equipment they do not actually have in attempts to make a quick profit

TEXAS, USA — Several United States Attorneys in Texas, along with fellow U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and Attorney General Ken Paxton are warning people of several fraudulent schemes involving masks, personal protection equipment (PPE), and other COVID-19 related equipment.

As demand for PPE increases, they warn, scammers may advertise equipment they aren't in possession of to make a quick buck or two. They are also warning consumers that some PPE equipment being sold may be mislabeled, too, some of them reaching out directly to both consumer and government entities through e-mail and social media to push the fraudulent product.

There are red flags that everyone should know so they don't become a victim:

  • Unusual payment terms
  • Last-minute price changes
  • Last-minute excuses for delay in shipment
  • Unexplained source of a large quantity of material
  • Evidence that the packaging has been altered or mislabeled

Top officials want to remind the public there is ongoing federal and state laws against price gouging for PPE items during this national emergency. Texans who believe they have been scammed, you are asked to call the Office of the Attorney General at (800) 621-0508 or you can file an official complaint online. You can also visit the disaster scams website for more information. More information on unapproved or counterfeit PPE can be found at online as well.

