Austin's Franklin Barbecue temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The restaurant said the employee does not interact with customers or work directly with food.

AUSTIN, Texas — Popular Austin barbecue restaurant Franklin Barbecue has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Franklin Barbecue said it had been a full week since the crew member last worked at the restaurant.

The restaurant also said the employee is in a support role that does not involve interacting with customers or working directly with food.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are going to close up shop for a few days,” Franklin Barbecue owners Aaron and Stacy Franklin said in a Facebook post. “We really apologize for the inconvenience that our closures cause, especially to those of you kind enough to have already placed orders for pickup over the next several days.”

The restaurant said it would use the time to professionally clean the facility.

“With a little luck we’ll be back on the smokers next week, and we appreciate so much your patience and understanding,” Franklin Barbecue said.

Several popular Austin restaurants have had to close temporarily after staff members tested positive for COVID-19, including Home Slice Pizza, Salt Lick BBQ and Mandola’s.

Restaurants are not required to close or inform customers if employees test positive for the virus.