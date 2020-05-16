Five Williamson County EMS employees test positive for COVID-19

The Williamson County and Cities Health District is working to identify anyone who may have had contact with the employees.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, Williamson County said five Williamson County EMS (WCEMS) employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees were in self-quarantine prior to the diagnosis and have not had contact with the public since testing positive, the county said. All employees are being monitored at home, according to Williamson County.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District is working to identify anyone who may have had contact with the employees and advise them to take necessary precautions.

“While we have employees out due to illness or self-isolation, the WCEMS system retains the ability to respond to all calls and ensures continuous service to the community with existing resources,” said WCEMS director Mike Knipstein.

He said there are strict protocols for medics responding to someone with flu-like symptoms or infectious diseases.

“We have been working over the past 60-plus days to ensure our first responders are properly protected and equipped while performing their jobs,” said Knipstein. “The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority.”

WCEMS staff are required to use surgical masks when a six-foot distance cannot be maintained, the county said. There are also daily temperature checks and health assessments, as well as enhanced cleaning of stations and ambulances.

Austin-Travis County EMS has also had employees test positive for the virus. In April, it said a medic who tested positive and others self-isolating out of caution would return to work after they stopped showing symptoms.