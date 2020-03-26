BELL COUNTY, Texas — The first patient to die from complications related to COVID-19 was a Bell County woman according to the Bell County Health District.
The district did not provide any other specific details about the woman.
Including the death, the total people in Bell County who tested positive as of Thursday, was 20. The number of cases in McLennan County was 33.
