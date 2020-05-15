Local Texas fire departments to provide COVID-19 testing in nursing homes

AUSTIN, Texas — Local Texas fire departments are partnering with local public health authorities to provide COVID-19 testing to nursing homes throughout the state, according to the governor's office.
The partnership is the result of a collaboration between the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed HHSC, TDEM and DSHS to begin testing every resident and staffers at Texas nursing homes.
"This partnership builds upon our efforts to expand COVID-19 in the Lone Star State, especially among our most vulnerable Texans," said Gov. Abbott. "I thank our local fire departments for continuing to serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response. By serving their communities in this new capacity, we will continue to contain the spread of this virus and protect the health and safety of all Texans."
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'You'll get shot in my town' | Austin man charged for pushing park ranger faces another charge after verbally assaulting police during arrest