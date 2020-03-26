AUSTIN, Texas — The challenges brought on by feelings of isolation during these times of sheltering in place might be overcome by something as simple as your internet connection, according to an Austin psychotherapist.

In addition to using social media to keep in touch with friends and family, therapist Karen Vandiver recommends that in an era of uncertainty and social isolation, it’s a good time to learn some new skills online.

“Learning new things gives you a fresh outlook on life,” Vandiver says. “We’re fortunate to live in a time when the internet offers all of us unlimited opportunities to improve our brains and learn new skills.”

She said the web is full of free places to learn all sorts of new things from dancing to a foreign language to photography. She also urges couples to learn together in order to help them grow closer and open channels of communication.

“I recommend that for my own clients who are in couples therapy,” she said.

Vandiver also notes that many of the world’s greatest museums have opened their treasures to an online audience during the coronavirus threat.

“Just seeing those masterpieces from your own living room can enrich your life, expand your mind and quell anxiety,” she said.

Her final advice: Open your mind to new avenues of personal growth and adventure without having to leave your couch.

