Benchmark Research CEO discusses FDA's new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines

It's unlikely a vaccine will get approval before the Nov. 3 election as a result of the new guidelines, the CEO said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently released new guidelines for emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine that make it unlikely for drug makers to receive approval before the Nov. 3 election.

Benchmark Research CEO Mark Lacy, whose company is conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, joined KVUE on Thursday to discuss this.

What are the new guidelines, and what do they mean for emergency approval of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Well, the new guidelines are aimed at companies seeking rapid approval through what we call emergency use authorization, which is what these companies right now are trying to get in order to get the vaccine on the market sooner rather than later.

The outlines basically say that in order for a pharmaceutical company to request emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA is requiring vaccine makers to provide at least two months of follow-up data after trial participants have received their final injection.

And for most of these to all of these studies, actually, that are going on right now, seeking possible emergency authorization, all of those are two vaccinations, and they happen either three weeks or four weeks apart. You're vaccinated on day one. Your second vaccination is either 21 or 28 days after that.

So waiting for two months after a person gets their final shot, basically, what is that for? Just to make sure they don't get sick? To make sure that it's effective and that it works?

Well, it's all of those things. It's to see whether anybody gets sick. That's, of course, one very important part ... to see what kind of insight, to what kind, if any, side effects are happening during that two-month period. They're shortening the time but they're giving it a long amount of time to where we can actually have some real, real valid statistical data in order to be able to move that onto the next step.

With those new rules, how much longer does that mean that we may have to wait for a vaccine? I know some people were hoping it would come before the November election.

It's not going to happen before the November election, for sure, because the first studies that started out just had their second vaccinations. I think it'll be about Dec. 15 before those two months have passed for the companies that could ask for emergency use authorization, so that's clearly after Nov. 3. And I think it will probably be at mid-December before before they can go and ask the FDA for emergency use authorization. And then if the FDA approves that, then I would see that sometime during the middle of the first quarter. I would say then that's when they'll start rolling it out for health care workers, essential workers, minorities, that sort of thing.