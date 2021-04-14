Fayette County 'pauses' Johnson & Johnson mass vaccination event

The event was put on hold amid reports of unusual blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

LA GRANGE, Texas — A mass vaccination event scheduled to be held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds has been put on hold amid reports of unusual blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to county officials.

The county had 2,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines it was going to administer on Saturday, April 17, in La Grange.

“The State notified me this morning that, out of an abundance of caution, all Johnson & Johnson shot clinics have been placed on hold. This is due to a recommendation from the federal authorities to pause providing the vaccines in response to reported cases of blood clots,” said Fayette County Chief of Emergency Management Craig Moreau.

The FDA and CDC are currently reviewing six cases involving people who developed blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

“Six cases out of more than 6.8 million doses administered is a fraction of a percentage point, but must still be addressed. In other parts of the world, similar vaccine efforts were paused but have since been restarted because the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination outweighed the risks. We will have to wait and see if the FDA comes to the same conclusions,” Moreau said.

RELATED:

However, students will still be able to get the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The county will have 100 doses dedicated to students 16 years or older. A parent or guardian needs to be present for the student to receive a vaccine.

County officials will still be hosting mass vaccination events on Friday, April 16, for 1,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine and another on Monday, April 19, for second-dose vaccines for those who got the first shot on March 22.

“The Moderna shot clinic scheduled for this Friday may be one of the last opportunities for people to get vaccinated [here] in a drive-thru clinic," Moreau said. "The hub in Washington County has notified us that they are going to close their shot clinic at the end of the month. We will hold one more second-dose clinic in May for people who receive their first shot on Friday, but we are reevaluating the need for these large drive-thru clinics. Our goal from the beginning of the vaccine effort has been to get vaccines to the doctors, hospitals and pharmacies that know their patients best. We are close to making this goal a reality.”