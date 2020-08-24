Family entertainment business 'Dart'em Up' struggling financially, asking for community's help

Dart'em Up Owner Richard McVay said his business is in danger of having to close its doors forever because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some family entertainment centers, like Dart'em Up, are on its last leg of disaster funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of Dart'em Up, Richard McVacy, hopes families know the venue is clean and ready for customers.

"It's a blessing. I want to be here. You know? I want to believe in this this business that me and my son built," said McVay. "We are a unique, indoor Nerf sports arena where kids come out ... families come out to play Nerf battles. For every 10 birthday parties we do, we give one away to help kids in need."

McVay said the business started in 2016 and, according to the Dart'em Up Facebook post, they have provided birthday parties for more than 250 homeless and underprivileged children in the community through partnerships with Texas Baptist Children’s Home, CASA of Williamson County and Mission Possible.

After closing for three months, then reopening in August and getting a loan from the State, McVay thought the business would be OK.

But he said it's been tough.

"A lot of times people are like, 'Wow you got the PPP. You got the disaster loan,' but don't realize we have to pay back for March. You know ... all the utilities ... the rent ... payroll ... all that," said McVay. "It's been tough. I had 18 people before the pandemic. Now, during this time, I'm down to nine on my team. So, the payroll, the rent, utilities, all those expenses. I got more money going out than I do coming in. June and July were very, very tough and we're at the end of those funds."

McVay said he needs the extra help and wants parents to know he's taking the safety precautions he needs for the kids.

Some safety measures include: limited guest capacity, social distancing markers, sanitation stations, face coverings, enhanced procedures, spot cleaning every 30 to 60 minutes, temperature checks and gloves availability.

"I mean, we knew how much we loved this place, but it wasn't until we saw the GoFundMe. We didn't know how much he gives back to the community. When we saw that, we're like, 'oh we gotta help him out,'" said Hayley Kleinman, a Dart'em Up customer having a 'Quarantine Squad Party' for her son on Sunday.

"A place like this, it brings them happiness," Kleinman said. "[It] brings them together, just lets them be kids. Even before COVID, this is a great place for kids to come and run around, get exercise. It's good for them, makes them happy and they need to be kids."

"A lot of them aren't getting outside. They're in front of a screen all day. They don't have the socialization anymore," said Craig Kleinman.

McVay said he knows bankruptcy is on the table, with any small business this year, but he has faith they'll make it through.

"Our place is all about building happiness with families coming out and having a great time. We want to be there on the back end when all this is, you know, we get through this somehow," said McVay.

If you want to donate to Dart'em Up, you can find their GoFundMe page here. Their goal is $50,000.