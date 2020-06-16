Those who refuse to wear face-coverings in Travis County facilities may face trespassing charges

According to the requirements, all customers over the age of 10 must wear some form of face-covering while inside a county facility, with some exceptions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted on Tuesday to adopt a policy requiring people to wear a face mask in county facilities, punishable by a trespassing charge.

Exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions who will have their health compromised by covering their nose and mouth.

If a person refuses to wear a face-covering, they will not be allowed to enter the building. If they do enter the facility without a face-covering, they will be issued a criminal trespass notice.

This vote comes as Austin enters Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, which is marked by health officials by the area having a rolling seven-day average of more than 20 hospitalizations per day.