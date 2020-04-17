TV show host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi announced that they will be donating $1 million to the All-In Challenge to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro have joined the initiative as well.

In an effort to raise more money to reach the goal, DiCaprio nominated Degeneres to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The talk show host accepted the challenge and announced a contest for fans of "The Ellen Show."

Degeneres announced that by donating a minimum of $25, one fan will win the opportunity to co-host an episode of "The Ellen Degeneres Show" interviewing A-list celebrities, and spending a day learning how the hit talk show comes together.

The initiative aims to raise $100 million for non-profit organizations, helping provide food to those in need during the coronavirus crisis, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

Degeneres is keeping the All-In Challenge rolling by nominating her friends Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern.

To donate and enter for your chance to join Ellen as her co-host, visit www.allinchallenge.com.