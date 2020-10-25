State to establish alternate care site in El Paso to expand hospital capacity amid COVID-19 surge

The facility will open this week at the El Paso Convention and Performing Arts Center.

EL PASO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is establishing an alternate care site in El Paso to expand hospital capacity as the region deals with a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the governor's office, the facility will provide the area with additional hospital beds, medical equipment and medical personnel to assist with COVID-19 response. The facility is set to open this week at the El Paso Convention and Performing Arts Center. It will have a capacity of 50 beds with the capability to expand to 100 beds if needed.

TDEM and the Texas Department of State Health Services have also deployed auxiliary medical units (AMU) to provide onsite surge capacity for local hospitals, at the director of the governor. The State is providing a fully-supplied and staffed AMU that can provide up to 100 beds on-site at a local hospital.

This announcement comes one day after Abbott asked the federal government to use the William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Fort Bliss to help expand hospital capacity needs in the El Paso area.

"The alternate care site and auxiliary medical units will reduce the strain on hospitals in El Paso as we contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region," Abbott said. "We continue to work closely with local officials in El Paso and provide resources to reduce hospitalizations, mitigate the spread and keep the people of El Paso safe."

The State has already provided over 900 medical personnel to El Paso, some of which will staff the AMU. Dozens of Austin-area nurses were deployed to El Paso earlier this week.