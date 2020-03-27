AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The related video discusses a couple of Austin restaurant owners, who said it's only a matter of time before the City places further restrictions on restaurants.

Austin Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo, famous for its marquee sign featuring witty quotes, will be hosting a livestream fundraiser on March 27 at 5 p.m. called Kindness is Contagious.

The event is in partnership with The Texas Restaurant Association, Governor Greg Abbott and Robert Earl Keen.

The event will take place on Instagram Live, featuring an appearance by Gov Greg Abbott and music by Robert Earl Keen, Shinyribs, Hayes Carll, Bruce Robison, Kelly Willis and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

“In these times where much is unknown, El Arroyo finds our comfort in bringing smiles and laughter to our community on a daily basis,” said Paige Winstanley, co-owner of El Arroyo.

El Arroyo is using its position to leverage national social media presence to benefit service industry workers in need due to COVID-19.

Donations made during the livestream event will benefit the TX Restaurant Relief Fund through the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation – a 501(c)3 non-profit focused on the education and development of Texas’ restaurant industry workforce.

“The impact to our industry has been catastrophic. After just three weeks, more than 3 million jobs have been lost with more than a $25 billion impact across the U.S.,” said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association and Education Foundation. "Our goal is to support the industry by providing immediate financial relief while turning our focus to helping to rebuild to be even stronger than before.”

