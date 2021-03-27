Hundreds of adults vaccinated Saturday at East Austin walk-up clinic, with no appointment needed

Instead of refreshing a website for hours, anyone 18 years old and up had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in East Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — With no appointment needed, the Central Texas Allied Health Institute in partnership with the African American Youth Harvest Foundation vaccinated hundreds of Texans on Saturday.

"If they got a number, they gone get a shot," said African American Youth Harvest Foundation founder Michael Lofton. "It might take a couple of hours but it's a process."

It's a vaccination process we haven't seen much of in the Austin area. Instead of refreshing your screen all day for an appointment, Texans hopped in line, got a number and got vaccinated.

The only requirement was to be 18 years old or older. For some, it felt too good to be true.

"Anywhere you can imagine there being appointments, completely booked up," said Adam Black. "So this was just out of nowhere and I can't believe it worked out."

Black said it took four hours to get vaccinated.

"It was worth it, feeling good," said Black.

The 30-year-old got ahead of the curve. Most providers in Texas aren't vaccinating people under 50 without high-risk health conditions until Monday.

For seniors like 78-year-old David Reyes, that shot in the arm took months of searching. Despite having cancer and diabetes, he had to continue to make ends meet.

"I work every day, eight hours a day," said Reyes. "I didn't stay home."

Once the janitor gets his second dose, he said he will finally move forward with a sense of relief.

Lofton said he hopes to continue hosting walk-up vaccination clinics in East Austin.

"We are just happy to be part of the community," he said.

Six-hundred first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered. In a few weeks, a second clinic will be held to administer the second dose.