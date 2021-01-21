Texas school district expands COVID-19 rapid testing

Eanes ISD has administered approximately 200 of its 1,960 BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen tests to district staff thus far.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with Eanes ISD have confirmed to KVUE the district is expanding its BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen testing to students, instead of only administering it to staff.

District officials said the tests they have will expire at the end of March. With that deadline looming, the district will broaden its testing base to students and staff in the next week or two, district officials told KVUE.

Eanes ISD has administered approximately 200 of its 1,960 BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen tests to district staff thus far. The school district also told KVUE it is planning additional large-scale testing days on weekends during February and March after holding one at the beginning of January.

Eanes ISD announced on Thursday that through its partnership with Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton, the district has vaccinated 138 staff members. Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard has advocated the importance of vaccinating school district staff, especially people over 65 years old and/or those with underlying medical conditions, district officials said in an email.

“We believe giving teachers and staff priority access to vaccinations is critical to our goal of sustaining schools,” said Leonard. “We appreciate the effort APH and Seton have given to ensure our most vulnerable staff receive the vaccination; we are truly thankful for their partnership.”

For more information about Eanes ISD's coronavirus response, visit the district's website here.