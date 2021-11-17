Government study shows unvaccinated Texans 20x more likely to die from COVID-19 complications

It also found the unvaccinated are about 13 times more likely to test positive.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new study from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) showed that throughout the month of September, Texans not vaccinated against the coronavirus were about 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 complications and 13 times more likely to test positive when compared to those who were.

According to the data between Sept 4. through Oct. 1, when the contagious delta variant dominated, vaccination appeared to have strong, protective effects across all age groups.

"While the impact varied across age groups, it was most pronounced in younger groups," the DSHS wrote in a press release. "The risk of COVID-19 death was 48 times higher in unvaccinated people in their 30s and 63 times higher for people in their 40s, compared with their vaccinated peers. There were fewer than 10 COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people ages 18 to 29 compared with 339 deaths among unvaccinated people in the same age group."

The study matched electronic lab reports and death certificates with state immunization records. It's also the State's first statistical study of the real-world impact of COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas.

“This analysis quantifies what we’ve known for months,” said Chief State Epidemiologist Jennifer Shuford, MD. “The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of protecting people from getting sick and from dying from COVID-19. Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and the people close to you safe from this deadly disease.”

Researchers specifically focused on the September period to measure the effects of vaccinations amid the delta variant surge.

