As COVID-19 vaccine demand drops, Texas DSHS shifts from allocation to ordering

AUSTIN, Texas — As COVID-19 vaccine trends shift from a lack of supply to a lack of demand, the Texas Department of State Health Services will move from allocation to ordering.

DSHS said it will fill vaccine orders from providers as they come in and ship vaccine from the DSHS pharmacy or place orders with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a daily basis.

“This is a big step in vaccine distribution,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services. “The ability to ship vaccine to pharmacies, doctors’ offices and other providers as they need it will go a long way to making sure it is available when and where Texans want to be vaccinated.”

As vaccine demand slows down, Texas saw its first sign of a surplus since mid-December last week. COVID-19 vaccines are now available more widely than ever at hundreds of locations across Texas, many with no waiting and no appointment needed.

According to the DSHS, convenience will be key to getting the next group of Texans vaccinated. The department is working with existing providers, employers and community organizations to make vaccination as easy as possible.

The DSHS is encouraging providers to vaccinate anyone who wants to be vaccinated, even if that means opening a new vial for that person without knowing whether all doses will be used.

More than 11.3 million Texans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 8.3 million now fully vaccinated. More than half of all eligible Texans have gotten a dose of vaccine, and around 37% are fully vaccinated.