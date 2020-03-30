AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on March 22.

As Texas continues to ramp up its COVID-19 testing capabilities, more and more drive-thru testing sites are starting to pop up.

Here are some of the groups doing drive-thru testing in the Austin area:

Austin Regional Clinic

On Monday, March 30, ARC announced it would be opening five drive-up testing sites at locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Kyle and Roundrock.

According to ARC, those looking to be tested must have the test ordered by an ARC physician.

The first location, at the South Austin clinic, is already operational, while the other four are expected to open by Thursday, April 2.

Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White has confirmed that it has opened a drive-thru testing clinic at its location by the Domain.

Additionally, Baylor Scott & White offers drive-thru testing at Baylor Scott & White now offers drive-thru testing sites at its clinics located at 425 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665 and 5251 West US Highway 290 Austin, TX 78735.

Like other testing sites, you will be required to complete a screening questionnaire before the clinic decides whether to test you.

Dell Medical Center

University of Texas Health in Austin (UTHA), Dell Medical Center's Clinic downtown, has drive-thru testing available.

The testing is available to those recommended to be tested by Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton.

Remedy

Austin-based telemedicine company Remedy has set up a drive-thru testing site, but it isn't open to everyone.

Similarly to all the other testing locations, you must go through a screening to determine whether to be tested or not.

