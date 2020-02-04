SAN ANTONIO — More than 275,000 Texans applied for unemployment last week, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday.
New claims represent a 77 percent increase from the prior week’s applications when more than 155,000 Texans applied for unemployment.
Nearly 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment assistance over the last two weeks, according to the USDOL.
Here are resources for employers and employees that may be helpful.
Small Business Loans In Texas
U.S. Small Business Administration
Unemployment