Local doctor breaks down COVID-19 delta variant, vaccine questions

Here to help us understand the latest surge and what we can do to try to get those numbers back down is Dr. Suneet Singh, medical director with Remedy.

AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Central Texas. Here to help us understand the latest surge and what we can do to try to get those numbers back down is Dr. Suneet Singh, medical director with Remedy, right here in Austin.

The surge seems to be gaining momentum by the day. What's causing things to escalate so quickly this time around with both infections and hospitalizations?

Dr. Singh: It's a million-dollar question, right? I think it's hard not to acknowledge the fact that we're hearing a lot about this delta variant. You know, with a variant it is just like with any type of organism. Organisms get smarter. They kind of change their shape and their structure. And this organism now has a new strain and we call it the delta variant, and it's just a lot more contagious.

Is there an explanation for why we're seeing more and more breakthrough infections, talking about fully vaccinated people testing positive? And does that concern you?

Dr. Singh: Well, absolutely it does concern me – concerns me and the entire medical community, to be very honest with you. Now, as I said, when organisms continue to evolve, they get smarter. And that's not to say the technology that we have is ineffective, but as an organism gets more efficient at trying to beat the treatments, it just gets harder to treat. And what we've seen with the delta variant is because it's so contagious for every person that gets infected, it's actually then leading to six new cases. Whereas in the past, when we first became exposed to coronavirus, most learning a lot about it, we found that one case would lead to about two or three. And it's hard, hard not to say that something so contagious doesn't make us concerned because it's just ramping up just pure numbers, right? The more people you get infected, the more people who are going to become sicker and sicker. And that's exactly what we're seeing as we're seeing these seven-day moving averages and hospitalization rates. Well, we're starting to watch them climb up again. And yeah, absolutely that is a concern.

Many that we've spoken with, both here at KVUE and in our general lives, are using breakthrough infections as a reason now to not get vaccinated. Is that a valid reason to not get the vaccine?

Dr. Singh: No, sir. No, sir. You know, so to talk about breakthrough cases, those are the cases where somebody who has received a full complement of the vaccine series still becomes infected with COVID. Now, the good news is – if there is any good news we had with COVID – the good news is if you have been vaccinated for COVID, the breakthrough cases are significantly less extreme. Instead of getting those crippling fevers and chills and terrible cough and the loss of smell, people are actually just kind of coming down with the common cold – a little bit of a runny nose, perhaps a little bit of a sore throat. So to become vaccinated and then perhaps become one of these breakthrough cases, the course is so significantly less. And the risk of ending up with a hospital need, such as needing oxygen or perhaps even needing the ICU, it's negligible to almost to the point of saying it's nonexistent. I can't go to that extreme, but it's pretty darn low when you are vaccinated.

We’ve seen the numbers of vaccinated Americans, vaccinated Central Texans – the number is rising, which is good, but they can still carry and transmit the virus to others. That's been proven on different levels. Are enough people being tested now? And when should a vaccinated person be tested?

Dr. Singh: You know, there are all sorts of screening protocols in place, right? We’ve all been told to socially distance and some places have a set cycle where they test a representative sample of their workforce, for instance. And so to say, ‘Are we testing enough?’ well, that's a hard question because it also is resource-dependent. But I will say, if you do come down with symptoms of infection, whether it's cough, cold, runny nose or fevers, chills, sweats, I think that's a valid time to get tested. Even if you think it's just allergies, because this disease is so virulent, so contagious, it's in our best interest to get checked. If you're around somebody who has been diagnosed with COVID, give yourself three to five days and then go out there and get a test. And that's going to give us the best opportunity to try to quarantine people effectively and contain this disease once again.

School starts in just a matter of weeks from now. Children under the age of 12 are not eligible yet to get any vaccination. What do you say to a parent of a young child or even an older teenage child that's not vaccinated as they get ready to head to school here in a few weeks?

Dr. Singh: Yeah, that's a great question. Well, if you do have the opportunity to become vaccinated and as you said, the age of 12 and up at this point, I do heavily encourage that you vaccinate your child. As for children at the ages of six to 11, there are trials in place right now, and I would say let's be on the lookout for that, because I have a suspicion that the vaccine will become available to their children as well. But in the interim, you know, do what's right for your family – distance appropriately, try to avoid those mass gatherings. If you feel just not normal in any way, shape or form, just sit out, rest at home, see where your symptoms go. And I promise you, people know what to do, and just trust your instincts and your family is going to be OK.