Dr. Anthony Fauci awarded 2021 Ken Shine Prize in Health Leadership by UT Dell Medical School

AUSTIN, Texas — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke virtually with the University of Texas Dell Medical School on Thursday as he was awarded the 2021 Ken Shine Prize in Health Leadership for his contributions during the pandemic.

“You’ve been a shining light for those of us in our communities that have been working hard to advance science – the importance of science, the importance of epidemiology, of following data, of adapting to change, of caring for each other,” UT Dell Medical Dean Clay Johnston, M.D. told Fauci.

Fauci talked about investment in preparedness, the role of ideological divisiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for greater collaboration between federal and local government.

“There are states and cities and regions where the hospitals themselves are being overrun … In that environment, people still say it’s a hoax, there’s no such thing as COVID-19,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It seems to me to be unimaginable that when, in your own backyard, that is happening … We’ve got to engage and figure out what is it that’s separated us so profoundly.”

The annual prize and lecture are made possible by the Kenneth I. Shine Excellence Fund in Health Leadership, endowed in 2016 in honor of the former executive vice chancellor for health affairs of UT.

Shine joined in the discussion on Thursday with Fauci and Johnston, calling Fauci “a superb bedside physician.” Shine also noted Fauci's leadership as one that “clearly articulates the enormous overlap between clinical medicine and public health.”

