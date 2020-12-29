Per Gov. Abbott's executive order, local non-exempt shops and restaurants must reduce the maximum number of customers, starting Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since mid-September, and in the middle of a relatively lightweight but still busy holiday season, San Antonio-area businesses will have to reduce their maximum operating capacity to 50%.

The move comes as shop and restaurant owners continue to navigate murky financial waters in an attempt to withstand the ongoing coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout. Many told KENS 5 just last week that they were dreading a similar development that would curtail business, although in the form of a Christmas curfew.

Instead, restaurants and other non-exempt businesses will be forced to reduce their cap on capacity from 75% to half – starting on Tuesday – due to a stipulation in Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued on Sept. 17. In it, the governor mandated that if a community's number of COVID-19-affected hospital patients amounts to more than 15% of all hospitalizations in the area for seven straight days, business capacity must be cut to 50%.

San Antonio reached that bar of seven straight days on Monday, as the coronavirus continues to ravage the community. Over the weekend, Mayor Ron Nirenberg warned in a social media post that the city was close to doing so.

Operating capacity limits must remain at 50% until the number of coronavirus hospitalizations is less than 15% of total hospitalizations for seven straight days. Affected businesses also include, gyms, retail stores, amusement parks, water parks, swimming pools, museums, libraries, zoos and aquariums. Bars, meanwhile, will remain closed.