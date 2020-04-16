AUSTIN, Texas — The Dell Medical School at the University of Texas teamed up with approximately 60 community volunteers on Thursday, April 16, to help produce affordable face shields for the city of Austin.

34-year-old designer Daniel Ostroff collaborated with the Dell Medical team to design an easily produced, inexpensive face shield, which is what was produced at the event.

RELATED:

From airport security to H-E-B: Where you have to wear a mask in Central Texas

How to properly wear face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

You can easily make a face mask with supplies at home. Here's how

According to Dell Medical, the City ordered 15,000 face shields, purchased the necessary raw material and provided space at the Austin Convention Center for the volunteers to assemble the first batch of shields.

The City will be distributing the shields to local organizations that are in need them.

According to Dell Medical, another order of 15,000 face shields will be produced the week of April 20.

WATCH: Vaccinating your child during the COVID-19 pandemic

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin physician charged with possession of child pornography

'Put Texas back to work!' | Protesters rally at Texas State Capitol, Governor's Mansion to reopen economy

Unemployment Q&A with the Texas Workforce Commission

Need a job? These Austin-area stores, other businesses are hiring right now