Del Valle ISD is hosting a weekend-long vaccination clinic for staff, parents and some students

Students reflected on the hardships of virtual learning and smiled about the future of being back in the classroom.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Del Valle Independent School District in partnership with Travis County is hosting a weekend-long vaccination clinic for school staff, parents and students 16 and older.

Eighteen-year-old Amarissa Marrero and her mom both got the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The working senior said she felt a boost of excitement for the future.

"Being a senior, you look forward to all these things, activities and events going on, but because of everything it was kind of shut off," said Marrero. "So going into college, I am excited for all of the new experiences."

On the other side of the Del Valle High School parking lot, 16-year-old junior Ashley Solone has plans for the summer.

"Go out, have fun but still stay safe," said Solone.

She's also ready to be back in the classroom this fall.

"The hardest part was not seeing my friends and not being able to stay focused, and always inside of the house," said Solone. "It was not fun."

So while some students 16 and older were able to get their shots, some in the health science department got some real-life experience.

"They got excellent hands-on experience by taking the Pfizer vaccine, diluting it and putting it into a syringe where they could be used for vaccinations for people here today and people attending COTA this weekend," said Del Valle ISD communications officer Jonathan Harris.

He along with activist and Del Valle ISD trustee Susanna Woody said before this, it'd been hard to find vaccines in the area.

"Our community wants to get vaccinated but they just don't have the means to get it because no one was coming out here," said Woody.

The district plans to vaccinate 1,100 people before the weekend is over.

Appointments opened to DVISD families on Monday and filled rapidly within hours. The clinic is not open to the general public without an appointment.

In three weeks, everyone who gets a shot this weekend will get to come back for their second doses.

