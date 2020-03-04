The Dallas County commissioners voted Friday to extend the local disaster declaration until May 20 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the extended declaration, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins plans to extend the stay-at-home order until then.

The current stay-at-home order is in place until midnight. The City of Dallas has also issued a similar stay-at-home order through April 30.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring the closure of nonessential businesses and asking people to stay home through the end of the month.

Jenkins has not said how long he might extend the order in Dallas County.

Commissioners voted to extend the disaster declaration after a tense two-hour meeting punctuated by debates over hospital readiness, the cost of the coronavirus pandemic and how best to help the region’s most vulnerable.

After the vote, Jenkins tweeted his thanks.

Dallas County officials first declared a local disaster on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world and has infected more than 1,500 people so far in North Texas.

The county was among the first to issue stay-at-home orders, which closed all non-essential businesses.

Commissioners on Friday also discussed the pop-up hospital at the Kay Bailey Convention Center, which officials said will be used as an overflow site if other hospitals reached capacity.

Health officials estimate there are about 4,000 non-ICU beds in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

