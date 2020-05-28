CVS adds another 44 free coronavirus testing sites in Texas

HOUSTON — CVS will open 42 additional free COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas. They opened 44 others earlier this month.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment beginning Friday, May 22.
Customers will stay in their vehicles to perform the self-swab tests.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars at the drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Here’s a list of the new CVS testing sites in Texas:
- CVS Pharmacy, 815 East Abrams Street, Arlington, TX 76010
- CVS Pharmacy, 3923 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521
- CVS Pharmacy, 5430 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire, TX 77081
- CVS Pharmacy, 3205 South Alameda St., Corpus Christi, TX 78404
- CVS Pharmacy, 9390 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75234
- CVS Pharmacy, 13033 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75240
- CVS Pharmacy, 7102 Campbell Road, Dallas, TX 75248
- CVS Pharmacy, 7203 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
- CVS Pharmacy, 10014 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218
- CVS Pharmacy, 17410 Marsh Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
- CVS Pharmacy, 3030 Sylvan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75212
- CVS Pharmacy, 150 East Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
- CVS Pharmacy, 7979 Beltline Road, Dallas, TX 75254
- CVS Pharmacy, 6431 McCart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
- CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Atla Mere Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
- CVS Pharmacy, 2706 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, TX 76114
- CVS Pharmacy, 4333 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76137
- CVS Pharmacy, 700 W. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115
- CVS Pharmacy, 9620 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76108
- CVS Pharmacy, 2326 61st Street, Galveston, TX 77551
- CVS Pharmacy, 1000 Elgin Street, Houston, TX 77004
- CVS Pharmacy, 6079 State Highway 6 North, Houston, TX 77084
- CVS Pharmacy, 12601 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77086
- CVS Pharmacy, 11600 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77065
- CVS Pharmacy, 5510 West Orem Drive, Houston, TX 77045
- CVS Pharmacy, 19715 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070
- CVS Pharmacy, 4150 North Shepherd Street, Houston, TX 77018
- CVS Pharmacy, 5725 N. Eldridge Parkway, Houston, TX 77041
- CVS Pharmacy, 2828 Spears Road, Houston, TX 77067
- CVS Pharmacy, 4451 West Fuqua Road, Houston, TX 77045
- CVS Pharmacy, 12502 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024
- CVS Pharmacy, 3401 West Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75038
- CVS Pharmacy, 1333 Story Road, Irving, TX 75060
- CVS Pharmacy, 8953 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, TX 75071
- CVS Pharmacy, 6301 West El Dorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070
- CVS Pharmacy, 5610 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505
- CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78217
- CVS Pharmacy, 6539 De Zavala Road, San Antonio, TX 78249
- CVS Pharmacy, 9838 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX 78251
- CVS Pharmacy, 4100 De Zavala Road, San Antonio, TX 78249
- CVS Pharmacy, 1118 South WW White Road, San Antonio, TX 78220
- CVS Pharmacy, 9050 FM 1560 N., San Antonio, TX 78254
These are the first 44 CVS testing sites opened in Texas:
- CVS Pharmacy, 5526 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
- CVS Pharmacy, 2610 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
- CVS Pharmacy, 11300 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
- CVS Pharmacy, 11725 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78750
- CVS Pharmacy, 3500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78749
- CVS Pharmacy, 2950 North Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706
- CVS Pharmacy, 4100 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010
- CVS Pharmacy, 6915 West Avenue, Castle Hills, TX 78213
- CVS Pharmacy, 825 South Crowley Road, Crowley, TX 76036
- CVS Pharmacy, 26265 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433
- CVS Pharmacy, 12550 Louetta Road, Cypress, TX 77429
- CVS Pharmacy, 3133 East Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
- CVS Pharmacy, 12051 Tierra Este Road, El Paso, TX 79938
- CVS Pharmacy, 1780 N Lee Trevino Drive, El Paso, TX 79935
- CVS Pharmacy, 8041 N. Mesa Street Suite A, El Paso, TX 79922
- CVS Pharmacy, 3614 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107
- CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034
- CVS Pharmacy, 5702 Lavon Drive, Garland, TX 75040
- CVS Pharmacy, 4203 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- CVS Pharmacy, 3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76092
- CVS Pharmacy, 12980 Bandera Road, Helotes, TX 78023
- CVS Pharmacy, 15010 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079
- CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77006
- CVS Pharmacy, 5402 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056
- CVS Pharmacy, 2469 Bay Area, Houston, TX 77058
- CVS Pharmacy, 5603 FM1960 W, Houston, TX 77069
- CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Tarrant Parkway, Keller, TX 76248
- CVS Pharmacy, 5002 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573
- CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Matlock Road, Mansfield, TX 76063
- CVS Pharmacy, 1413 Oates Drive, Mesquite, TX 75043
- CVS Pharmacy, 8995 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070
- CVS Pharmacy, 2100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070
- CVS Pharmacy, 2712 Highway 365, Nederland, TX 77642
- CVS Pharmacy, 2101 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023
- CVS Pharmacy, 605 West Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080
- CVS Pharmacy, 1855 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, TX 78664
- CVS Pharmacy, 1301 North Saginaw, Saginaw, TX 76179
- CVS Pharmacy, 23530 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
- CVS Pharmacy, 120 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78258
- CVS Pharmacy, 7603 Culebra, San Antonio, TX 78251
- CVS Pharmacy, 2232 Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX 77586
- CVS Pharmacy, 2693 FM 3009, Schertz, TX 78154
- CVS Pharmacy, 25110 Grogans Mill Road, Spring, TX 77380
- CVS Pharmacy, 8754 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379
