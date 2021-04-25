Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites and kiosks are making it easier to get vaccinated

Curative is converting some of its COVID-19 testing kiosks to vaccination kiosks.

AUSTIN, Texas — We've seen more COIVID-19 vaccine providers start hosting walk-up vaccination clinics, and soon, vaccination kiosks will be added.

More than 10.5 million Texans have been vaccinated for coronavirus with at least one dose, equating to more than 47% percent of the eligible population.

Lately, providers have been making it easier to get a shot. Over the weekend, Austin Public Health (APH) and the Travis County Vaccine Collaborative at COTA held no-appointment vaccination clinics.

For those who missed the COTA event, the University of Texas is offering walk-up vaccinations Monday through Friday at Gregory Gym for anyone ages 18 and older, while supplies last.

Jamil Sabbagh with Curative told KVUE they are transitioning some of their COVID-19 testing kiosks to vaccination kiosks.

"I know down in Hays County, we are tentatively slated to open up one of our kiosks down there by the end of May," said Sabbagh. "Down in Laredo and Webb County, as well, we're trying to really spread and allow for access to vaccinations across the state to underserved communities is a big focus right now.

Sabbagh said each kiosk will have a nurse on staff to administer shots. The goal is to be able to make same-day appointments.

Curative is also operating two vaccination sites at Dell Diamond Stadium and Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex in Williamson County.

Sabbagh said they accept walk-ups but you can also make an appointment online.

"It's the most important thing we can do," said Dr. Fahmi Farah. "We've lost more than half a million people in the span of one year and this is unlike anything we've ever seen before."

Dr. Farah, CEO and founder of Bentley Heart Medical Center in Fort Worth, said if you're hesitant to take the vaccine because of possible reactions, just know it's typical with any vaccine.

“It's causing some amount of reaction and symptoms initially in some of the people, but they're getting resolved and serious complications," said Farah. "We've really seen very few and statistically speaking, it's very insignificant. So when you do the comparison between what the virus is doing and any complication we're seeing from the vaccine itself, it's really negligible."