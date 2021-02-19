Texas to receive nearly 600,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine during week after winter storms

The state is still awaiting hundreds of thousands of vaccines that were supposed to arrive this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services expects to receive 591,920 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government during the week of Feb. 22. This is the highest number of first doses the state has received since vaccine distribution began. DSHS instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 563 providers across the state.

The State is also ordering 364,830 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for people who received their first shots a few weeks ago.

As of Friday afternoon, the federal vaccine tracking system showed more than 100,000 first doses and 300,000 second doses that were supposed to be delivered this week are still awaiting shipment because of weather conditions. State officials expect those doses to be delivered in the first half of next week.

Winter weather canceled many second dose appointments. A press release from DSHS said people who had their second dose appointments delayed "should rest assured knowing that vaccine will be available, and their appointments will be rescheduled."

During the next week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Austin Public Health will receive 12,000 first doses of the vaccine. Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park, which is assisting with vaccinations in Williamson County, will receive 6,000 first doses. The Hays County Health Department will receive 4,680 first doses. A full list of allocations across the state can be found here.

Texas is still in Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 are eligible to get the vaccine. You can find a map of vaccine providers on the DSHS website.

Since vaccine distribution began, more than 3 million people in Texas have received at least one dose and nearly 1.3 million have been fully vaccinated.