Will it cost anything to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there is a lot to take in about the new COVID-19 vaccines. That's why the KVUE Defenders are answering your questions.

Question: Will you be given a vaccine card when you get vaccinated?

Answer: According to federal authorities, you will get a vaccination card when you get your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Its purpose is to remind you to get your next dose on time and it's completely optional.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said he doesn't envision any type of "national vaccination ID." He compared the card to one you might get from the dentist telling you when you should schedule your next appointment.

Question: Is there a charge for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Answer: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost. However, vaccination providers will be allowed to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone.

Question: Why does the Pfizer vaccine have to be stored at such a cold temperature?

Answer: The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit because it was developed using mRNA, or messenger RNA, technology – a first for a vaccine.

These proteins kick off an immune response as if there was a real coronavirus infection. mRNA itself is incredibly fragile and gets broken down very quickly and easily, so it's important to make sure the vaccine stays stable when transporting it.

But don't worry: the vaccine is thawed prior to injection.

Question: How am I going to be notified that it's my turn to get the vaccine?

Answer: The process of notifying and contacting individuals who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine is still developing. Right now, we know health care workers and people living in nursing homes are first in line for a shot.

A state advisory panel is still working out who will be next. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the vaccine should be available to the general public by the end of March or early April.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, text them to 512-459-9442.