Texas reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

As Texas reopens businesses and relaxes social distancing measures, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is growing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just a few weeks after social distancing measures were eased in Texas, the state is now reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations yet.

According to data released Monday by the Texas Department of State Health Services, a record number of people are in hospitals because of the coronavirus – 1,935 in all, with 89 of those hospitalized in Travis County.

Over the past 14 days, average daily hospitalizations in the state have shown a clear, upward trend.

As Texas continues to reopen businesses, some health experts say tracking hospitalizations may be the best way to determine if relaxing social distancing recommendations is having a negative effect on controlling the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, in Travis County, the latest data on new cases shows an alarming one-day spike. On Monday, the county reported 118 new cases in a single day – the highest number of new cases ever recorded in the county, above the previous one-day high of 88 new cases recorded on June 1.

There have been 3,815 total cases in Travis County, with at least 3,098 recoveries and 98 deaths.