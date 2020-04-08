Defenders Q&A: Will school closures and continued remote instruction affect taxes?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there's a lot to take in about the coronavirus crisis. That's why the KVUE Defenders are taking your questions every night.

Question: Since our kids haven't been in school since March and may not have in-school instruction, will our taxes be lower?

Answer: No, you will still be paying the same rate. Those rates are calculated using a property owner's appraisal and the tax rate from taxing entities, including school districts – and those were already set when the pandemic began. Any change in the tax rate would have to come from school boards when they set rates for the next year.

Question: I've seen some people with a face shield only. Is a face shield as effective as a mask?

Answer: According to the CDC, it's not yet known if face shields help prevent the spread of the coronavirus better than masks, but they do have some advantages.

Experts say they can be reused more often and can last longer. Some also find them more comfortable. Shields also form a better barrier so people touch their faces less, and they help with communication because others can see your mouth and facial expressions.