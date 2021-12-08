COVID-19 relief program helps young adults who have aged out of Texas foster care

The application closes on Sept. 5, 2021.

TEXAS, USA — A COVID-19 assistance program is helping people who aged out of foster care take care of their basic needs.

Young Adult Pandemic Aid, or PanAid, provides an opportunity for older youth and young adults ages 18 up to their 27th birthday who were placed in Texas foster care to get up to $1,000 to afford necessities such as rent, groceries, cellphone bills and more.

The Texas Center for Child and Family Studies and Monarch Family Services are partnering with the organizations distributing federal funds.

Applicants will not have to pay back any of the money if they are selected.

There are two eligibility requirements that all applicants must meet in order to fill out the application:

Aged out of the foster care system in Texas

Between 18 and 26 years old between April 20, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, when you had financial needs that qualify for assistance.

Eligibility will be verified by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, which has the ultimate say on whether an applicant meets these requirements.

The last day to apply is Sept.15, 2021. Please reach out to panaid@tacfs.org with any questions or concerns about the application.