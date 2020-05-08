Defenders Q&A: If I've recovered from COVID-19, when can I visit my mother?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

Question: If I've recovered from COVID-19, how long should I wait before visiting my senior mother again at her home?

Answer: There's no easy answer for this. The CDC says you should wait at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms, but only if it's been at least 24 hours since you've had a fever. If you tested positive but had no symptoms, you're OK to be around others 10 days after your test.

The main thing to keep an eye on is fever, whether or not that has gone away without the use of medicine. Just remember: Symptoms can last longer than the suggested two-week quarantine period.

Question: Do you know if COVID-19 hospitalizations from other counties sent to Travis County hospitals are tallied twice – once in the county of origin and again in Travis County?

Answer: Austin Public Health says if a person tests positive in another county, they won't be added to Travis County's COVID-19 case count, but they will be counted as a hospital admission.

