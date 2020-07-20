Defenders Q&A: Are places of worship allowed to have in-person gatherings?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions:

Question: Are places of worship allowed to have in-person gatherings?

Answer: Yes. And according to the governor's office, there's no limit to how many people can be inside. However, masks are required; a designated area should be reserved for the at-risk population, although they're encouraged to join remotely; and when it comes to social distancing, keep at least two empty seats or six feet between groups, alternate rows and aim to have only members of your household sitting next to you.

Question: Can we have a memorial service for a deceased loved one?

Answer: Yes. The same rules apply for memorial services and weddings as with religious services.

Question: How many employees are allowed in one building at a time at a manufacturing plant?

Answer: The City of Austin says all businesses are limited to 50% of the total occupancy of their buildings. The State also has a checklist for employers that applies to all businesses. It includes proper training on cleaning and hygiene, screening employees for temperatures and symptoms, staggering employee schedules, practicing social distancing and having someone dedicated to helping ensure protocols are followed.

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.