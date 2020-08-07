Defenders Q&A: If people move or go around barricades at closed parks, is that criminal trespassing?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions:

Question: If people move or go around barricades to go into public parks that are closed, is that criminal trespassing, and can they be arrested?

Answer: Yes, they can. The City of Austin says it can be criminal trespassing and result in an arrest. If you see someone doing this, you can call Austin 311 to report it.

Question: Do UV light sanitizers work for COVID-19?

Answer: It's possible. But it's important to note UV light can be dangerous and cause skin damage and even cancer. Experts say it's best to use it for disinfecting surfaces and objects.

