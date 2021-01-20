Downtown Austin buildings illuminated to honor lives lost to COVID-19

Staff at St. David's Episcopal Church rang the church's bell as a tribute to the victims.

AUSTIN, Texas — Buildings around the Austin area were illuminated on Tuesday night as part of a nationwide memorial for those who have died from COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 400,000 Americans have now died from complications related to the virus. More than 600 people in Travis County have lost their lives.

Associate Priest Bob Gribble and staff at St. David’s Episcopal Church downtown rang the church’s bell at 4:30 p.m. as a tribute to the victims.

Both Austin City Hall and the Long Center were lit up red to honor them.

There were similar displays across the country, with bells ringing, buildings lit up red and lawmakers holding red candles.

Tonight, Travis County is joining a nationwide effort to honor the lives lost due to COVID-19 by shining a light at the County Courthouse.



I will be lighting a candle with my family and hope you join me in honoring over 401K lives across the US — 600 of those in our county. — Travis County Judge Andy Brown (@TravisCoJudge) January 20, 2021

Today, Americans are coming together to honor the lives lost to COVID-19. Tonight, Austin City Hall & @longcenter will shine their lights to honor those we've lost. Wherever you are, join me and light a candle in honor of a family member, neighbor, or loved one. #COVIDMemorial — Mayor Adler | 😷wear a mask. (@MayorAdler) January 19, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined a COVID-19 memorial event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night as hundreds of lights lined the reflecting pool outside the Lincoln Memorial.

“These are dark times,” Biden told dozens of supporters in an emotional sendoff in Delaware before departing for Washington. “But there’s always light.”