x
Coronavirus

COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing now available at St. David's HealthCare’s CareNow Urgent Care clinics

After taking the tests, results should typically be available within three to five days, according to St. David's HealthCare.

AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealthCare announced Wednesday that its CareNow Urgent Care clinics offer COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing. 

Officials with St. David's HealthCare said diagnostic testing would be available for those experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms, such as fever, cough shortness of breath and headache. There is an online screening tool to evaluate risk and provide care recommendations. If someone is recommended for a coronavirus diagnostic test, those patients will be encouraged to schedule an appointment using the web check-in and wait from the comfort of their own home.

Antibody testing is also available to patients who may have previously contracted coronavirus but have recovered from it. According to St. David's HealthCare officials, antibody tests can assist health departments with studying the population exposed to coronavirus, identify people at-risk who may not have been infected or identify patients who were infected but had mild or no symptoms. 

St. David's HealthCare said it is still unclear if antibodies protect people from future exposure of coronavirus. 

Amid the pandemic, St. David's HealthCare has implemented the following safety precautions at its CareNow facilities: 

  • Visitors: Limit patient companions to only one essential person, if necessary
  • Cleaning: Staff will conduct thorough and regular disinfection of waiting areas, exam rooms and other care areas
  • Screening: All patients and companions will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms and travel history
  • Social distancing: Extra space is provided between seats in waiting areas, and all patient rooms are private
  • Masking: Masks are required for all patients, visitors and caregivers
  • Web and car check-in: This provides separation between patients upon arrival and promotes social distancing
  • Virtual care: We offer real-time, fully interactive and secure visits with a provider from a mobile device or computer

For more information about COVID-19 testing and other CareNow services, visit CareNow.com.

