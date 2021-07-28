Cases of COVID-19 in children ages zero to 9 nearing July 2020 peak levels in Travis County

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes cited a rise in children being hospitalized when she announced moving to Stage 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Centers for Disease Control recommends all children wear a mask at school and local health leaders say more children are being infected with the coronavirus, case levels in young children in Austin-Travis County are nearing July 2020 peak levels.

The 7-day moving average for new cases in children ages 1-9 is 15 as of Tuesday, July 27, and it's two for children under the age of one. The July 2020 peak was 19 for children ages 1-9 and three for under the age of one.

Cases in teens ages 10-19 are also increasing. Austin Public Health has already reported 105 new cases in this age group this week as of Tuesday, and the 7-day moving average for new cases is 26.

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes cited a rise in children being hospitalized when she announced moving to Stage 4 last Friday, July 23.

523 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Monday, July 12 were from children ages zero to 19. That’s 3.8% of total cases for this age group since March 2020.

During the week of July 19, there were 84 new cases in children ages 1-9. This week, 55 new cases have already been reported in this age group as of Tuesday.

For teens ages 10-19, Austin Public Health reported 126 new cases last week.

Austin Public Health has reported a total of 13,370 cases in the population ages zero to 19. These cases account for 15.6% of total confirmed cases in Austin-Travis County.

Case numbers in all age groups are up from July 1, 2021, but those 7-day moving averages for new cases in all other age groups, including 10-19, are well below July 2020 peak levels.

The January 2021 peak is also much greater than all current averages.

17.9% of teens ages 10-19 are vaccinated, according to APH's website. Currently, you must be 12-years-old to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18-years-old to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Neighboring county Williamson has reported of a total of 5,726 cases of COVID-19 in children ages zero to 17. That's 13.6% of its cumulative number of cases.