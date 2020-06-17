New COVID-19 cases outpace testing in Travis County, surrounding area

Hays County stood out from other area counties, showing a massive increase in cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time in several weeks, 11 of the 12 counties in the KVUE viewing area are reporting more cases of COVID-19.

Although health leaders say that we likely see more cases because of increased testing, that’s not always the case.

An example is Williamson County, where confirmed new cases of the virus shot up 33% between June 9 and June 16, while testing increased 11%. Total cases there went from 766 to 1,021 in seven days.

Travis County cases increased 20% since last Tuesday, while testing was up 13%. There have been 4,771 confirmed coronavirus cases in Austin-Travis County as of June 16.

Caldwell County registered a 99% uptick in new coronavirus cases since last week, from 79 to 157. Testing was up 16%.

Lee County's new cases increased 38% while testing increased 10%. Fayette County cases were up 18%, Bastrop County cases grew by 16% and cases in Burnet County were up 13%. Other area counties reported smaller increases.

One local county stood out above all others. There’s been a startling number of new cases in Hays County since June 9, from 465 to 1,093. That's a 135% increase – far more than the 17% increase in tests for the virus.