Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Williamson County for first time in weeks

While some counties in the KVUE viewing area saw decreases in active cases, others saw their active case numbers go up.

For the first time since KVUE began tracking week-to-week changes in active COVID-19 case numbers, Williamson County has seen a decline. The number of active cases in the county went down from 209 on Tuesday, May 26, to 198 on Tuesday, June 2.

Fayette County cases went from 18 last week to 13 this week, and active cases in Mason County changed from eight last week to just four as of Tuesday.

But other Central Texas counties saw increases. In Travis County, active cases went from 1,808 to 1,962 in the past week – a 9% increase. Cases in Hays County went up by 22%, from 106 to 129.

Active cases in Lee County more than tripled since May 26, from five active cases then to 17 cases as of Tuesday. And active cases in Burnet County nearly doubled from eight to 14. Caldwell County cases grew 28% from 39 last week to 50 on Tuesday.

Other counties in the KVUE viewing area only saw minor increases in active cases.