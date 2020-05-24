x
coronavirus

Austin neighborhood creates task force to deal with large groups cutting between houses to get to greenbelt

Neighbors of the Woods of Westlake are fed up with large groups cutting through their neighborhood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin neighborhood has formed a task force to deal with large groups of people who are cutting between their houses to access part of the Barton Creek greenbelt.

Homeowner Christi Schultz said neighbors at the Woods of Westlake say since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the groups have gradually become larger and larger. 

She said they've also been parking on streets, taking up spaces, and using homeowners' trash bins.

Some of her neighbors don't feel comfortable having their children play in their yards because so many random people are coming in on a daily basis without wearing masks.

"We're worried about people's health. We want to keep everyone safe from coronavirus, including ourselves when we're walking out of our house and there's mobs of people. We're also left wondering, 'What happens to the one remaining access point that's left open?'" Schultz said.

She said the task force sent a letter to the City of Austin to try to come up with a solution.

