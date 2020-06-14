Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Pace Bend Park closes for the day

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, June 14.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 86,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 56,000 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 86,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 56,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 4,400 cases have been reported and at least 104 people have died. At least 3,425 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 800 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 266 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 30 people have died. More than 560 people have recovered from the virus.



1 p.m. – Magnolia Cafe confirms that among its staff, there is one confirmed and one suspected COVID-19 case. The restaurant is currently closed and all staff has been sent home. Magnolia Cafe said the employee with a confirmed case has not been in the restaurant since Sunday, June 7, and the employee with the suspected case hasn't been there since Wednesday, June 10. Read more.

11:40 a.m. – Pace Bend Park has reached capacity and will be closed for the rest of the day. The park will reopen tomorrow under capacity limits.

11:30 a.m. – The City of San Marcos says due to the high response to its testing at Bonham Pre-K School this morning, anyone without an appointment is asked to park and walk to the walk-up lane for assistance. The City has four additional testing days scheduled this week, where appointments will be accepted.

Top headlines:

