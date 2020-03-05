AUSTIN, Texas — Texas' statewide stay-at-home order expired on Thursday – and many Austinites took that as a sign to head out to local parks, trails and lakes, often in crowds.

According to the City of Austin's Parks and Recreation Department (PARD), many City parks remain closed. For those spots that are open, the PARD required users to stay six feet away from people who don't live in the same household. Masks are also encouraged, but compliance is voluntary under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest executive order.

Statewide, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says state parks are open for day use only, social distancing is expected, masks are encouraged and groups larger than five people aren't allowed except for families or people living in the same household.

But are locals following all those guidelines? Some social media posts point to "no."

RELATED:

Texas stay-at-home order lifted, Austin heads outside

Reopening Texas: Your questions answered

Travis County Parks tweeted that due to a large number of park visitors, Pace Bend Park and Reimers Ranch Park are closed for Sunday and will open again with limited capacity on Monday. Pace Bend and Arkansas Bend Park were closed on Saturday for the same reason.

And some Austin area residents have taken to posting on social media about being outside with friends, sometimes with captions referencing quarantine or the stay-at-home orders.

Others have posted photos showing busy waterways and packed parks.

Remember: Current city, county and state orders require minimized social gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household. The City says social gatherings are not permitted and people may leave their homes only to provide or access an essential business or activity or a reopened service, to engage in essential travel or to participate in permitted outdoor physical activity. For more information, check out this Q&A with the City of Austin.

WATCH: More outdoor activities resuming in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Travis County receives 'D+' on social distancing report card

Texas tops 1,000 new cases for third straight day

Am I supposed to wear a mask now in Austin-Travis County?

City of Austin answers your questions, issues new guidance as Texas begins reopening