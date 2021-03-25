As Texas readies to open vaccine eligibility to all adults, governor outlines efforts to get seniors vaccinated

All Texans 80 and older can get to the front of the line anywhere in Texas.

MCALLEN, Texas — Days before Texas is set to open vaccine eligibility to all adults, Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update from the Texas border to show how the state is prioritizing vaccinating seniors.

From McAllen, Texas, a city that was badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Abbott reiterated that vaccinating seniors remains a top priority.

Since the state's program, Save Our Seniors, launched, he said 90 counties have participated so far. The program, which aims to get homebound seniors vaccinated, started in rural parts of Texas where the most need is.

That program has now been expanded, the governor said.

With the expansion of eligibility, the state also announced that Texans who are 80 or older may get to the front of the line at any vaccine facility in Texas. In order to get to the front of the line, seniors just have to bring a form of identification.

Gov. Abbott outlined another resource for seniors. Abbott said anyone can call 2-1-1 in order to talk to an operator, who can tell them where the closest vaccine provider is.