How many vaccine doses are Austin and Texas set to receive as the state opens eligibility to all adults?

AUSTIN, Texas — On the first week that Texas expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults, Texas is set to receive more than 1 million first doses. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is allocating 818,410 doses to 779 providers in 202 counties, and more than 200,000 additional first doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers directly from the federal government.

In addition to the first doses, the State is ordering 587,950 second doses. The DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can begin to be administered.

Of the 818,410 doses allocated by the DSHS, Austin and Central Texas will be allocated 22,370 doses to five hub providers. Additional doses will also be allocated to other health care providers.

The number of vaccine doses allocated to Texas has been increasing since mid-March. During the week of March 15, the state received more than 800,000 first doses. This was fewer doses than the week before, because of a drop in supply of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot. For the week of March 22, the state received more than 900,000 first doses of the vaccine, according to the DSHS.

Starting on Monday, March 29, all adults in Texas are eligible to receive the vaccine. Those over the age of 80 are prioritized and are able to go to the front of the line at any vaccine provider in the state.

Previously, only those in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C were eligible to get the vaccine. That meant that those over the age of 50 were eligible, as well as certain frontline workers and those with certain medical conditions.

Here's a breakdown of how many doses each Central Texas hub provider is receiving the first week of the new eligibility rollout:

As of March 26, Texas has administered 10,048,300 doses of vaccine, 86% of the doses that have been shipped. A total of 6,810,726 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose – 30% of the total 16-and-older population – and 3,482,345 are fully vaccinated. The State said among seniors, more than six in 10 have received at least one dose and four in 10 are fully vaccinated.

In Travis County, 25% of adults are partially or fully vaccinated, data from DSHS shows. More than 29% of Travis County adults have received at least one dose, with 12% fully vaccinated. Austin Public Health (APH) data shows that agency alone has administered 139,452 cumulative first and second doses as of March 20.