FBI warns residents of COVID-19 tests that 'should not have been used' at New Braunfels healthcare facility

Authorities are asking that anyone who got a test at this specific facility contact them.

SAN ANTONIO — The FBI on Saturday posted a warning on social media to Texans who may have gone to a holistic healthare practitioner in New Braunfels to get tested for the novel coronavirus: Those tests "should not have been used" in the first place.

The warning applies to those who went to get tested at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in the Hill Country community. According to a tweet from local FBI authorities, law enforcement have "reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection."

It's unclear as of now why the tests ended up being used, or what specifically renders them inadequate. But the FBI is also urging that if anyone went to the facility to be tested, they should contact the FBI and also plan to get tested again.

If you were tested at Living Health please contact the FBI by calling (210) 225-6741, prompt #1, or online at https://t.co/J8LEGT9xuI. You are also encouraged to contact your physician, local health department, free standing ER, or urgent care facility for re-testing. (2/2) — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) August 1, 2020