How effective are take-home COVID-19 tests?

There are three common over-the-counter tests.

AUSTIN, Texas — More people are looking to buy at-home COVID-19 tests.

For some, the tests bring peace of mind, but they aren't perfect. Here's what researchers know so far about over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen tests.

Let's look at the three most common tests found in stores:

These three tests have a lot in common.

All three received "Emergency Use Authorization" from the FDA, which means they aren't fully approved yet. They are "rapid antigen tests," meaning they can detect certain proteins in the virus. They can use a nasal swab to collect a sample, and all three tests return results in 10 to 15 minutes.

But how accurate are these take-home tests?

Abbott BinaxNOW costs about $20 to $25 for a box of two tests. In a clinical study, the company said the test is about 84% accurate at detecting positive cases and 98% accurate at detecting negative cases.

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test costs about $40 per test. A clinical study looked at symptomatic and asymptomatic participants. The test was about 96% accurate for those who had symptoms and 91% accurate for people who did not have symptoms.

Quidel QuickVue costs about $25 per test. In a clinical study, the company says the test was about 83% accurate at detecting positive cases and 99% accurate at detecting negative cases.

Again, research on these tests is limited, but one thing experts agree on is that rapid antigen tests are better at detecting COVID-19 when someone is showing symptoms compared to someone who is asymptomatic.

Your doctor might recommend a PCR test that takes longer to give you your results but is more accurate.